4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $639,740

Reece Homes "Kaylee" plan comes to Mission Ranch! Three of four bedrooms cluster in homes main entryway and are conveniently located by a full bath and laundry. Step into homes vaulted common areas, with a functional U-shaped kitchen featuring a large island, walk-in pantry, stainless-steel appliances, and large window above the sink! Spacious game room overlooks the lush backyard! Master bedroom features a tray ceiling, and the wall of windows baths it in natural lighting! Master bath features separate vanities, closeted toilet, walk-in shower, and garden tub. This room is topped off with a spacious walk-in closet connecting to homes laundry room for everyday functionality! Step out onto homes vaulted back patio, where you can cook and entertain all in one! Don't forget about Reece Homes' signature mudroom, which opens to homes main areas and gives access to powder room! Design features include: Vaulted Ceiling, Wood Burning Fireplace w/Gas Starter, Quartzite, Quartz and Granite Countertops throughout, Custom Lighting, Hardwood Flooring, Outdoor Kitchen, Stainless steel Appliances.