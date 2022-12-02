4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $631,323

LIMITED TIME ONLY 2% BUILDER CONTRIBUTION TOWARD CLOSING COSTS OR RATE BUYDOWN - SEE YOUR AGENT FOR DETAILS Reece Homes popular "Caroline" plan comes to Greens Prairie Reserve! This home is a two story, four-bedroom, three-bathroom home packed with amenities! Home's study and upstairs flex space provide everyday conveniences! Living space is open, showcasing natural light and a vaulted ceiling! Kitchen features a large eat in island, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and quartz countertops! Primary suite is bright and spacious, with large windows and a tray ceiling! En-suite features double vanities, garden tub, walk-in shower, stall toilet, and walk-in closet! Laundry rooms L-shaped counter space and access to primary bedrooms closet provides daily functionality! Additional bedrooms are roomy, with generous closet space and bright windows! Covered back patio is the perfect outdoor entertaining space! Design features include custom cabinetry, custom lighting, quartzite and quartz countertops throughout, hardwood flooring in social areas, carpet in bedrooms, and outdoor kitchen stainless-steel appliances!