Reece Homes "Elizabeth" plan comes to Greens Prairie Reserve! U-shaped kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, and large island. Reece's signature mudroom opens to laundry room and connects to master closet. Restful and spacious primary bedroom features a tray ceiling. En suite comes equipped with split double vanity, garden tub, walk-in shower, closeted toilet, and spacious walk-in closet. Front bedrooms have spacious closets, and full bathrooms! Fourth bedroom and full bathroom are located by large game room! Large back patio provides the perfect space for all outdoor activities! Design features include quartz and granite countertops, vaulted ceiling, custom lighting and cabinetry, hardwood flooring, and stainless-steel appliances! Greens Prairie Reserve is nearby many great schools and has beautiful tree lined walking paths! Move-in ready early April! NEW HOME INCENTIVE: 10K your way can be applied to closing costs, upgrades, sales price, and more! See your agent for details!