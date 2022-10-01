4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $629,930

Reece Homes "Elizabeth" plan comes to Greens Prairie Reserve! Homes U-shaped kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, and large island. Living and dining areas are open and bright, with ample natural lighting throughout! Reece homes signature mudroom opens to homes laundry room and connects to master closet. Restful and spacious primary bedroom features a tray ceiling. En suite comes equipped with split double vanity, garden tub, walk-in shower, closeted toilet, and spacious walk-in closet. Front bedrooms have spacious closets, and full bathrooms! Fourth bedroom and full bathroom are located by homes game room! Large, covered back patio provides the perfect space for all outdoor activities! Homes design features include quartz and granite countertops, vaulted ceiling, custom lighting and cabinetry, hardwood flooring, and stainless-steel appliances!