4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $629,900

Charming 4/2, right by A&M campus! Spacious rooms with 2 living areas, nice kitchen with granite countertops, pantry, lots of cabinetry. 2nd living area looks out over beautiful, treed backyard with lots of privacy. Study can be used for 4th bedroom. Sits on a wonderful, large, treed lot with side-entry garage and the backyard has an iron fence. Great property so close to everything Aggie, make this your next home!

