4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $629,000

Attention Aggie parents and investors! 2 blocks south of campus, this 4/4/1/2 has it all including a bonus room/study. Exquisite solid surface flooring thoughout, large bathrooms in each of the bedrooms, plus a powder room downstairs. Large living room with open kitchen/dining, eating bar, granite countertops, and stainless appliances. 2" faux wood blinds throughout. The outdoor living space is second to none with a covered patio and outdoor fire place and oversized back yard. The home can be purchased fully furnished for an additional $20K.