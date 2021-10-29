 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $629,000

Here’s a rare opportunity for ownership in the desirable Castlegate Gardens Gated Community, conveniently located near Tower Point shopping, dining and medical facilities in College Station. The neighborhood is known for its quiet, gated-entrance access, large water feature and discerning design palate. Built in 2014, this 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home features an open-concept den, breakfast room and well-appointed kitchen with stainless appliances. It also has a grand rotunda, formal living and dining rooms, plus a home office, that could be used as a bedroom. Spacious primary suite, located downstairs, has pleasant filtered light, separate vanities, jacuzzi tub and shower. A guest suite, two bedrooms, a bath and potential game room are all located upstairs. The two-car, side-entrance garage has industrial strength flooring and is equipped for charging an electric vehicle. Backyard features large covered patio and backs up to a wooded greenbelt. See it before it’s gone!

