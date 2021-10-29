Here’s a rare opportunity for ownership in the desirable Castlegate Gardens Gated Community, conveniently located near Tower Point shopping, dining and medical facilities in College Station. The neighborhood is known for its quiet, gated-entrance access, large water feature and discerning design palate. Built in 2014, this 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home features an open-concept den, breakfast room and well-appointed kitchen with stainless appliances. It also has a grand rotunda, formal living and dining rooms, plus a home office, that could be used as a bedroom. Spacious primary suite, located downstairs, has pleasant filtered light, separate vanities, jacuzzi tub and shower. A guest suite, two bedrooms, a bath and potential game room are all located upstairs. The two-car, side-entrance garage has industrial strength flooring and is equipped for charging an electric vehicle. Backyard features large covered patio and backs up to a wooded greenbelt. See it before it’s gone!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $629,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
Jalen Wydermyer continued to cement himself as one of Texas A&M’s best tight ends in school history during the Aggies’ 44-14 win over Sout…
A consultant’s report released by Texas A&M University on Monday recommends reorganizing the university’s Office of the Provost and Studen…
Two Texas A&M students are suing the fraternity Sigma Alpha Epsilon and fraternity members after alleging they suffered severe skin burns …
Nothing quite moves the needle on Texas A&M athletics director Ross Bjork’s Twitter account like uniform and merchandise talk.
A Texas A&M associate professor of large animal surgery was recently indicted on a cruelty to livestock charge.
Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair will retire after the 2021-22 season, officially making the announcement in a school release…
A Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Friday after being charged with driving while intoxicated for at least the fifth time, according …
There are a number of ways Texas A&M fans could’ve celebrated the Aggies’ upset win over top-ranked Alabama on Oct. 9, such as buying drin…
Brazos County health officials reported four COVID-related deaths and 17 new cases of the virus among county residents on Tuesday.