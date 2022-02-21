4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $625,000

Gorgeous Southwood Forest estate! Living room has a gorgeous fireplace and lots of natural light with a seating area overlooking the pool! Formal dining room has big, bright windows and leads into the spacious study which features wainscoting style walls, a brick fireplace, and separate desk area and storage closet. The kitchen has abundant counter and cabinet space, an island, and a nice bright eating area which overlooks the back garden and pool. The downstairs owner's suite features a tray ceiling with beautiful trim details. The en-suite has a walk in closet, double vanities, closeted toilet, large tub and separate shower. Additional downstairs game room has a brick fireplace an incredible wet bar. Downstairs also features a half bath for guests. Upstairs leads to three additional bedrooms, two bathrooms including a jack & jill bath, a reading or computer landing and another great playroom flex space! Incredible and easily accessible storage with a walk-in attic from the playroom and a second walk-in attic space from an oversized bedroom closet. You'll live outside enjoying the multiple covered patio areas with outdoor ceiling fans, a paved garden area and beat the heat all summer long with the beautiful inground pool! Additional outdoor features include a detached 3-car garage with workshop and floored attic space, as well as a lovely porte cochre with parking for two cars to access the house directly. See the 3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ksnqVHvTzhy&mls=1