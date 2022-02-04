You have found the entertainers dream you were looking for! Past the automatic iron gated driveway, you will be welcomed home to a floating staircase exquisite entry, sky high living room ceilings with floor to ceiling windows & fireplace, a fantastic wet bar, formal dining and enormous kitchen with upgrades stainless steel appliances. There is also a breakfast room and bonus room that could be used as a second living area, an office or whatever you desire. The large laundry room, half bath and storage throughout add the extras you hoped for! The huge master bedroom with fireplace is located on the main floor with an exceptionally spacious bathroom which includes ample cabinets, large tub and a separate open shower that overlooks the hidden patio. All extra, extra large secondary bedrooms are located upstairs, with ample closet space and bathroom access. With over half an acre, the shaded lot offers privacy, large mature trees, and plenty of room for whatever you desire, right in the estate area of Emerald Forest.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $625,000
