Located on one of the most desirable tree-lined streets in the heart of Southside Place. This home is only a block from the Texas A&M campus and a short walk to Kyle Field. Built in 1936, this wonderfully maintained home offers classic charm. The floor plan offers four bedrooms all upstairs, two full baths, one half bath, two living areas, a large dining room, a sunroom, and a spacious eat-in kitchen. Beautiful original hardwood floors are throughout most of the home. A detached four carport offers the full game day experience with overnight room with full bathroom, walk in shower, and a murphy bed plus a window hvac unit. Updates include a new metal roof 2021, recent updates to the HVAC System 2020, and updated double paned windows! The utility has a washer & dryer and tankless hot water heater. This home offers character, phenomenal location and endless possibility minutes from TAMU. Schedule a showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $625,000
