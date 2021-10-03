4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $624,900

This 4 Bed/3.5 Bath Cedar Beam Home offers an open concept and a fantastic split plan for your privacy. The centerpiece is an open living room with high-ceilings overlooking the fabulous chef's delight island kitchen and a wood-burning fireplace. This house also features a study, a large open kitchen with granite counter-tops, an opulent backsplash design, built-in oven, stainless appliances, walk-in pantry, beautiful handcrafted cabinetry. The home features tile flooring, a spacious laundry room, mud room, premium lighting and plumbing fixtures, raised ceilings in all bedrooms and more storage than you know what to do with! The master bath has granite counter-tops, walk-in shower and freestanding tub, topped off by a roomy walk-in closet! Entertain a large group with a covered back patio with cedar beams and ceiling fan. Extra storage in the massive 2 car garage! Buyer may choose some of your own finishes if you purchase early enough.