4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $624,000

Exquisite 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home nestled on a corner lot in the desirable Castlegate II subdivision. Experience open-concept living and easy entertaining with the generous living room and kitchen space, while enjoying the inviting fireplace addition and views of the covered patio in the backyard. As you walk into the home you're greeted with the entryway, and you'll pass the flex space that leads into the two large guest bedrooms downstairs, complete with a Jack & Jill style bathroom and double vanity. The kitchen is a culinary dream with a built-in gas range, beautiful granite countertops, large island, breakfast nook, and endless storage. The details are exemplified by the cabinetry with glass panes and black modern hardware, tied together with the glossy subway tile. Retreat to the master bedroom downstairs that boasts an en-suite study/sitting room, intricate ceilings, tile shower, garden tub, and walk-in closet. Kick your feet up and watch the latest movies and shows in the theater room upstairs complete with a wet bar and built-in Klipsch speakers, or relax in the loft-style gameroom! This home has no shortages of space nor storage!