4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $623,877

4 Bed/ 3 Bath Custom Home will surely be a SHOW STOPPER! Beautiful open concept interior including tile plank flooring & designer tile, granite countertops, luxurious backsplash, built-in oven, stainless cook top, xl walk-in pantry, high-end lighting and plumbing fixtures, large walk-in shower, freestanding spa tub, beautiful cabinet hardware, shiplap accents, wood trims, , large covered patio with gorgeous outdoor stone fireplace & kitchen area, plus pre-wired for alarm system and surround sound, full irrigation front & back! The list goes on and on and on....this house shows attention to every detail! Photos of different home & plan with similar style and or selections. Colors, selections, and finishes may vary. Buy early and choose some of your own finishes, but do not wait too long!