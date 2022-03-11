4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $623,239

Reece Homes "Kaylee" plan moves into Greens Prairie Reserve! This home is abundant with natural light and an open concept living area to make you feel right at home! This home comes equipped with four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, and a game room! Home offers beautiful functionality by incorporating Reece Homes signature mudroom, a walk-in pantry, and u-shaped kitchen! Kitchen also features quartz countertops, and stainless-steel appliances! Design features in this home include vaulted ceilings, custom lighting, hardwood flooring, and shiplap accents!