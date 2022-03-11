 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $623,239

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $623,239

Reece Homes "Kaylee" plan moves into Greens Prairie Reserve! This home is abundant with natural light and an open concept living area to make you feel right at home! This home comes equipped with four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, and a game room! Home offers beautiful functionality by incorporating Reece Homes signature mudroom, a walk-in pantry, and u-shaped kitchen! Kitchen also features quartz countertops, and stainless-steel appliances! Design features in this home include vaulted ceilings, custom lighting, hardwood flooring, and shiplap accents!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert