Welcome to Mission Ranch, where you can make this stunning and spacious Caroline floor plan from RNL Home Builders your very own. Perfect for entertaining, this home features a large outdoor living area and an upstairs bonus family room, providing ample space for you to spread out and enjoy home. The main living area boasts an open layout with exposed wood beams and a custom fireplace, while the bright and open kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, a gas cooktop, and a built-in oven and microwave - any chef's dream! The primary bedroom is generous in size, offering privacy and a large walk-in closet, and the ensuite bathroom features double vanities, a soaker tub, and a separate walk-in shower. With three full bathrooms and two half bathrooms, no expense was spared in this home's design. Situated on a corner lot, you'll enjoy more space and privacy and the extended covered patio provides the perfect spot to relax and enjoy the view of the large, fenced yard. Special features include custom Christmas lights and smart technology (garage door, thermostat and sprinkler system). Enjoy Mission Ranch's numerous amenities, including a splash pad, pool, sports courts, playground, and a beautiful lake for bird watching, fishing and kayaking. The community also hosts regular neighborhood events and socials, fostering a special atmosphere unique to Mission Ranch!