4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $619,900

This patio home will be in the gated community, The Cottages, in Williams Creek Estates. It will have 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a formal dining room, wet bar and breakfast room. There will also be a home office and split primary closets. Come and tour this amazing floor plan.

