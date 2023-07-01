Is this the home you’ve been waiting for? Located in Duck Haven on just over an acre this home is packed with features. Wood floors in the study, living area, entry and bedroom hallway, a floor to ceiling stone fireplace with built in cabinets flanking to the left and right. The kitchen features a massive island with an eating bar, double ovens, gas cooktop with pot filler, a wine bar nook and plenty of storage. Don’t miss the walk in pantry, it’s a few steps down the back hall. The living room has a vaulted ceiling, there’s a patio door with two large windows looking out on back covered porch. The primary suite includes a large window looking out the back and 3 high fixed window for nice natural light. The bath has a free standing tub and doorless walk-in shower. There’s a super sized closet plus with built in dressers, a long vanity with an abundant amount drawers and cabinets. The study is located just off the entry. It includes a storage closet. There other 3 bedrooms include 2 with a Jack and Jill bath configuration and one with a bath adjacent to it. The front and back porches have beautiful cedar beams and cathedral ceilings. The back porch includes an outdoor grill with a fridge area. The setting is private with a nice combination of natural and decorative landscaping. The back is completely fenced. The garage is side entry plus there's extra driveway parking. There’s a mud area just off the garage, a large laundry room with folding space and room for a fridge.