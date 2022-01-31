Don’t miss this completely updated resort style home in Pebble Creek. Located on a huge corner lot this home features a spectacular pool & spa, enormous bedrooms, and brand new kitchen and HVAC. You will love all of the updates and the 3 way split floor plan. The kitchen is truly a dream with seemingly endless cabinetry and counters with top of the line stainless appliances. You will love the private office. Oversized family room, and spacious master bedroom! If space is what you need, this home has it all with a dash of style to make it feel like home. Come see this fantastic show place this weekend both Saturday and Sunday from 11-4!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $599,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 40-year-old College Station man was in the Brazos County Jail on Friday after being accused of selling drugs.
Tucker “Frito” Young and Katy Dempsey have moved their morning radio show from Bryan-College Station to San Antonio, but the two said they con…
Team of the Year: Franklin Lions
Twelve-year-old Oscar Reyez tried playing soccer and baseball, and his parents were discussing whether he should try basketball or gymnastics …
Former College Station High School teacher sentenced to prison for inappropriate relationship with a student
A former College Station High School teacher has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted by a Brazos County jury of having …
COVID-19 has claimed the life of another Brazos County resident, according to figures posted by the Brazos County Health District.
- +4
-
Brandon Hurtado said he had a joke to share before leading a workshop on how to grow business through social media at the seventh annual Texas…
As a student volunteer for the Big Event in 2018, Meg Camele said she was blown away by how many students wanted to wake up at 7 a.m. or earli…
A College Station man is facing multiple charges after a police pursuit through Bryan-College Station over the weekend.
Health officials reported another COVID-19-related death on Friday, according to figures posted by the Brazos County Health District.