4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $599,900

Don’t miss this completely updated resort style home in Pebble Creek. Located on a huge corner lot this home features a spectacular pool & spa, enormous bedrooms, and brand new kitchen and HVAC. You will love all of the updates and the 3 way split floor plan. The kitchen is truly a dream with seemingly endless cabinetry and counters with top of the line stainless appliances. You will love the private office. Oversized family room, and spacious master bedroom! If space is what you need, this home has it all with a dash of style to make it feel like home. Come see this fantastic show place this weekend both Saturday and Sunday from 11-4!