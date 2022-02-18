Situated right off the College Station Medical Corridor in the beautiful Edelweiss Estates, this stately home never lost power during last year's storm! With just over 3800 sq.ft., this entertainer's dream has a large kitchen, sit-in-bar open to a central Living Room with rock fireplace and French doors. Beautiful windows surround the Dining Room giving you a sunlit view to an expansive yard, large covered patio gathering spaces as well as an outdoor kitchen. The custom designed home has 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths in a split floor plan downstairs with a separate dedicated home office as well as a living quarters upstairs that features an open family room with bar and a flex room just off the separate upstairs bedroom & bath. Situated on a large corner lot with a 3-car garage and plenty of room for a pool, this house has it all.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $599,900
