Proposed 4 Bed/ 3 Bath Custom Home will surely be a SHOW STOPPER! Beautiful open concept interior including tile plank flooring & designer tile, granite countertops, luxurious backsplash, built-in oven, stainless cook top, xl walk-in pantry, high-end lighting and plumbing fixtures, large walk-in shower, freestanding spa tub, beautiful cabinet hardware, shiplap accents, wood trims, , large covered patio with gorgeous outdoor stone fireplace & kitchen area, plus pre-wired for alarm system and surround sound, full irrigation front & back! The list goes on and on and on....this house shows attention to every detail! Photos of different home & plan with similar style and or selections. Colors, selections, and finishes may vary. Buy early and choose some of your own finishes, but do not wait too long!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $599,400
Related to this story
Most Popular
After claiming two Olympic gold medals with Team USA in the 800-meter dash and the 4x400 relay, Aggie Athing Mu returned to College Station fr…
Texas A&M sophomore defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson was arrested Friday on drug charges, including a second-degree felony count of pos…
Two more Brazos County residents have died from COVID-19 infections, health officials reported Tuesday.
Bryan, College Station school districts will keep masks optional, continue using Schoology and COVID dashboards
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Brazos County, both Bryan and College Station school districts plan to keep masks optional for students …
Since I’m spending this week vacationing with my family in Newport Beach, I thought I’d talk to my son Cameron and let him do a little ranting.
Brazos County health officials reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday, with the number of active cases in the coun…
The Bryan school district officially began construction of the district’s third intermediate school with a groundbreaking ceremony Friday at t…
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Judge Steve Smith to the 10th Court of Appeals in Waco on Friday to fill the unexpired term of Justice John Neill, who retired in May.
Bryan and College Station leaders are excited about progress being made this week to try bringing the long-discussed Interstate 14 to life.
Former Brazos County Sheriff Ronnie Miller died on Saturday. He was 75.