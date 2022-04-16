4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $599,000

Introducing 1743 Blanco Bend, a custom residence built by Mariott Homes, situated in the desirable Mission Ranch master planned development. Appointed with a timeless brick exterior this home welcomes you through a solid wood front entry door into the light airy interior of the property. The foyer corridor leads you into the massive great room that hosts the kitchen, living, dining and flexible use areas. The kitchen has crisp white cabinetry with black hardware, white Quartz counters and stainless appliances. Two imposing carriage fixtures adorn the kitchen island. Living area has brick facade fireplace with site built cabinetry flanking each side. The dining area boasts a tasteful fixture, large wall for a server/buffet and a picture window. Two guest suites with a shared hall bath are situated at the front of the residence. Hall bath has gray quartz counters and oversized subway tile shower surround. Master suite located privately at rear of home. The spacious master bath has double vanities, divided closets with built-in chests, and walk in shower/floors/tub surround all clad in marble style tile. An intimate study is also tucked off the kitchen, perfect for occasional home office. Upstairs is a large game room and the 4th bedroom/3rd bath. Outdoors is a large covered patio with outdoor grill. Garage is extra deep and has storage area. Other amenities include: tankless water heater, spray foam insulation, upgraded HVAC, community pool/lake/tennis!