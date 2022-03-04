This beautifully designed 4 bedroom 3 bathroom custom Magruder home can be found nestled in Duck Haven. The spacious open concept floor plan allows for natural light, with many amenities including raised ceilings, a large island with granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. This home provides a split bedroom floor plan with an additional room that can be used as a study or playroom. There are many opportunities to relax or entertain in this home from the cozy fireplace to the covered outdoor living space. Of course, this home has what you have come to expect from a Magruder Home: stunning elevation, beautiful millwork, custom-designed kitchen, quality finish-out, and the integrity and reputation to back their work.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $598,500
