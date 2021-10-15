4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $596,000

This fabulous 2-story custom designed Magruder home is located in desirable Mission Ranch and features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with a 2nd floor bonus room. The large open concept living spaces were designed with an emphasis on natural light, offering pre-wiring for data, television, and surround sound, and a gourment kitchen with a large island eating bar and stainless steel appliances. The many amenities in this beautiful home include ceilings with crown molding, granite and quartz countertops, a two-way split floor plan, a large utility room with counter space, and a spacious covered patio. Upstairs, the bonus room would make a great game room, classroom, or even a media room! Of course, this home has what you have come to expect from a Magruder Home: stunning elevation, beautiful millwork, custom-designed kitchen, quality finish-out, and the integrity and reputation to back their work. **Photos of a similar floorplan, actual finish out will vary.**