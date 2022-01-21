This newly re-designed floor plan is a must see. Large picture windows line the living room wall looking out to the backyard allowing tons of natural light into the home. A spacious kitchen with custom cabinetry to the ceiling compliments the mix of painted and stained cabinetry. Cooks will enjoy the Kitchen Aid double ovens and Sharp microwave drawer. Do not miss the bonus room upstairs featuring a full bath! Wood look tile floors, extra tile details and upgraded plumbing fixtures are just a few of the amazing details you will find.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $595,000
