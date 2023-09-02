This highly anticipated, custom designed home located in Waterford Heights will offer every outstanding feature you have come to expect from Magruder Homes: stunning elevation, beautiful millwork, a custom-designed kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a large island open to the dining area, quality finish-out, and an assurance of integrity. Emphasizing natural light, the 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, open floor plan is apexed by crown molding, wood trim, wood tile flooring, pre-wired surround sound, and a gorgeous fireplace with a custom built mantel. The secluded Primary Suite will offer a zero-threshold walk-in shower, soaking tub, and an expansive walk-in closet. Additional features include a mud room adjacent to the side-entry garage, conveniently accessed laundry room, and a pocket office. This home will surpass expectations and provide a perfect sanctuary for creating new memories.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $595,000
-
- Updated
