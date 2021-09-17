4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $594,900

Must Love Nature! Must Love Creative Spaces! Must have an eye for the extraordinary! This contemporary style home was designed by Gordon Echols has his personal residence in '84. Every room has a view of the unobstructed nature and wildlife that roams the 1.79 acre homesite. Interior atrium, private deck of the master, second floor deck,and covered patio offer multiple spots to relax and take in all the beauty surrounding the home. There is a 4 car garage with one bay featuring a car lift for making car projects an ease! There is also a separate living quarter off the garage that is a perfect office, gameroom, or could even be converted to a on site residence by adding a bathroom. The possibilities with this home are simply endless!