If your looking for your home in College Station, look no further at this 4 bedroom and 3 and a half bath. Fabulous version of a very desirable floor plan. Property offers huge open living room with high ceilings and lots of light. Huge kitchen with large island and ample cabinet and counter space custom cabinetry, great appliances, and huge pantry. Home also offers a large master with a fabulous master bath with huge tub and stand alone shower. Large master closet, conveniently located utility, half bath and office with glass doors. The three additional bedrooms and two additional baths are upstairs and an extra living space/ game area as you reach the top of the stairs. Other features include over sized garage and great curb appeal located in a cul-de-sac Come visit and check this home out that you don't want to miss. Hosting an open house this Saturday July 23 from 1-5pm and Sunday July 24 from 1-4 pm.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $590,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Texas A&M baseball players being taken in the Major League Baseball draft has typically been a foregone conclusion. Since the MLB amateur …
One woman died in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of University Drive and the Texas 6 northbound frontage road on Monday morning, p…
Texas A&M senior wide receiver Ainias Smith was arrested Wednesday morning on campus on charges of driving while intoxicated, possession o…
DALLAS — Both federal and local health experts have raised Dallas County’s COVID-19 alert levels as the highly contagious COVID-19 variant BA.…
A College Station man was arrested Monday after attempting to buy an RV with a $266,570.78 check obtained after forging his father’s signature…
The only thing hotter than the Texas heat is the collar of coaches needing a good season to keep his or her job. Luckily, none of Texas A&…
College Station City Council members hear about future intersection that could impact Pebble Creek subdivision
Multiple residents of the Pebble Creek subdivision in College Station attended Thursday night’s City Council meeting to express their concerns…
ATLANTA — It didn’t take more than a second for all three Arkansas football players at Southeastern Conference Media Days on Wednesday to name…
Texas A&M graduates April and Jay Graham have donated $25 million to the school’s Centennial Campaign, the 12th Man Foundation announced W…
ATLANTA — Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher declined to comment on the recent arrest of wide receiver Ainias Smith at the Southea…