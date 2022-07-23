4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $590,000

If your looking for your home in College Station, look no further at this 4 bedroom and 3 and a half bath. Fabulous version of a very desirable floor plan. Property offers huge open living room with high ceilings and lots of light. Huge kitchen with large island and ample cabinet and counter space custom cabinetry, great appliances, and huge pantry. Home also offers a large master with a fabulous master bath with huge tub and stand alone shower. Large master closet, conveniently located utility, half bath and office with glass doors. The three additional bedrooms and two additional baths are upstairs and an extra living space/ game area as you reach the top of the stairs. Other features include over sized garage and great curb appeal located in a cul-de-sac Come visit and check this home out that you don't want to miss. Hosting an open house this Saturday July 23 from 1-5pm and Sunday July 24 from 1-4 pm.