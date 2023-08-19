Gorgeous home in The Villas, an exclusive Gated section of the beautiful master planned community of Mission Ranch. Situated on a .21 acre lot, this two story home features soaring ceilings throughout. In the great room, tri-fold sliding doors open onto the large patio for you to enjoy seamless indoor and outdoor living spaces. Chef's kitchen amenities include double ovens, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, accent window, gorgeous lighting and island with room for four diners. Formal dining room and breakfast area provide plenty of room for entertaining. High end finishes abound. Primary bedroom enjoys views of your spacious backyard, and the ensuite bath includes vessel tub, frameless shower for two, quartz dual vanity and access through the spacious closet to the laundry area. Additional bedroom and full bath on main floor accommodate your guests. Upstairs you will find a bonus living space on the landing, along with two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Custom three car garage--one side has two linear spaces, and the other side has one space. Sellers upgraded insulation to spray foam for more energy efficiency. Check out the community of Mission Ranch featuring parks and green spaces, high speed internet, a private lake, hiking trails and more! HOA dues include high speed internet, front lawn maintenance, and gated access.