Welcome to this wonderful custom home, in immaculate condition, in Waterford Heights! This inviting space and open floor plan with plenty of natural light, is wonderful for precious family time or entertaining. The large screened-in back porch is a great spot to relax and enjoy the beautiful sunsets, and enjoy cooking dinner on the built-in grill. The designer kitchen will make any chef feel right at home. The primary bathroom/closet connects directly to the laundry room for added convenience. Plus, there are four full bathrooms throughout, plus a half bath located off the mud area! Another great feature - there's no house behind this one - just an amazing backyard that's ready to be enjoyed! Located close to Baylor Scott & White and offers all the amenities living so close to town brings, yet has the feel of your slice of heaven. Don't wait...schedule a tour today and make this beautiful house your new dream home!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $589,900
