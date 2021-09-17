This newly re-designed floor plan is a must see. The grand foyer will have a exposed beams and oversized lighting. Large built ins flank the fireplace and beautiful task lights add extra character to the living room. A spacious kitchen with custom cabinetry to the ceiling compliments the mix of painted and stained cabinetry. Cooks will enjoy the Kitchen Aid double ovens and Sharp microwave drawer. Wood floors, extra tile details and upgraded plumbing fixtures are just a few of the amazing details you will find. There is time for a buyer to make personalized selections on this home. **Pictures are from a previously constructed home**
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $589,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Texas A&M University student has died of complications from COVID-19, according to an obituary published by a Kerrville funeral home.
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
An antibiotic wipe canister that fell out of a backpack ultimately led to the arrest of Texas A&M defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson on dr…
Some Texas A&M faculty members, frustrated with the way the university is handling the COVID-19 pandemic, are calling on administrators to…
Texas A&M redshirt freshman quarterback Haynes King suffered a fracture in his right tibia in the Aggies’ 10-7 victory over Colorado on Sa…
DENVER — Down four points with time ticking in the fourth quarter, Isaiah Spiller said he delivered the obvious message to Texas A&M’s sta…
MIAMI — Tropical Storm Nicholas headed toward the Texas coast Sunday night, threatening to bring heavy rain and floods to coastal areas of Tex…
Texas A&M kicks off against Colorado at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be aired on the FOX. Here's how you can get the game:
OFFENSE: D
Texas A&M welcomed its largest ever freshman class this school year partly due to planned growth in some colleges but also because more st…