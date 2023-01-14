4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $587,028

Take advantage of a 4% builder discount on this new home! May be used at buyer's discretion, see your agent for details! This stunning home - the "Julia" - is named for one of the Reece Homes designers who put her special touches on this plan. The impressive great room features a vaulted ceiling and fireplace in an open plan with an amazing light throughout. The kitchen is beautiful with custom cabinets and granite countertops, but where it really shines is in its functionality. The large island offers extensive counterspace for prepping and serving meals and can seat up to six comfortably. The spacious walk thru pantry can be accessed from both sides of the kitchen and provides excellent food and dish storage, as well as a landing spot for food and dishes when entertaining. Design features include wood tile flooring, granite countertops, custom-selected lighting (see our lightboard attached), stainless-steel appliances, shiplap accents, and a wood burning fireplace with gas starter! The "Julia" brings together functionality and design to make a beautiful place to call home!