4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $586,517

Reece Homes "Julia" plan comes to Waterford Heights! This home comes complete with a second floor, signature mudroom, and vaulted ceiling! Kitchen features a large eat-in island, granite countertops, and stainless-steel appliances! Living room features a vaulted ceiling, and a wall of windows overlooking the back yard! Master bedroom features a garden tub, separate shower, double vanities, closeted toilet, and a walk-in closet! Covered patio provides the perfect entertaining spot for outdoor fun! Design features include; wood tile flooring, granite countertops, custom lighting, stainless-steel appliances, shiplap accents, and a wood burning fireplace with gas starter! The "Julia" brings together functionality and design to make a beautiful place to call home!