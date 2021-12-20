Captivating new construction by Hall Homes located in Greens Prairie Reserve, College Station's newest premier neighborhood. The floor plan encompasses 4 bedrooms with plenty of room for study, sleep and storage, 3 luxurious bathrooms and a sleek and stylish kitchen that flows through to the breakfast room and private screened in porch. This home boasts an open concept floor plan including soaring ceilings, large windows and a bonus room. The living is easy in this Hall Homes where standard features include tray ceilings in the master bedroom, dining room, and living room. Energy Star rated stainless appliances in the kitchen, and custom cabinetry. Other energy efficient features include 14 seer heating and cooling systems, Low-E vinyl windows, and a Rheem tankless water heater. Greens Prairie Reserve outdoor amenities will make you feel at home and include trails, parks, natural beauty, serene ponds and more.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $580,425
