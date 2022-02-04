4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $580,000

This fabulous fixer-upper opportunity is located just steps from the campus of Texas A&M University and features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, numerous living areas, dining areas, and flex spaces. This home could be easily updated with the same floor plan or remodeled to add a 5th bedroom and 4th bathroom. The downstairs living space is open-concept with a large dining room and enormous kitchen which all have access to the sunroom and backyard. The downstairs also has a full bathroom and additional living space which could easily be converted to a bedroom or living room with room for 2 queen size Murphy beds, built-in dresser, and entertainment/tv space. The upstairs features 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a huge hall closet. The upstairs space could be reconfigured to add a 3rd bathroom and expand the size of one existing bathroom. Please contact the listing agent for details on reconfiguring the rooms/bathrooms.