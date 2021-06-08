4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $579,900

Exceptional home with sparkling pool supremely located in the heart of College Station just under 1.5 miles to Texas A&M University! Architecturally designed with careful thought to all elements from top to bottom starting with the engineered slab to the placement of large picture glass windows to capture maximum natural light. This one of a kind custom 3,600 SF floor plan allows great flexibility with 4 over-sized bedrooms, four full baths (including full pool bath), one half bath, two living, two dining, upstairs office space and over-sized garage with large attached workshop. Throughout the home is incredible creative storage including two walk-in master closets, walk in closets in all secondary bedrooms, walk in pantry, hobby closet, huge laundry room with sink, balcony storage, multiple extra closets + custom built-ins throughout. The island kitchen offers double ovens, lots of prep space and the large breakfast area doubles as a sunroom. Enjoy entertaining on the extended patios and large newly plastered pool that also offers swim jets. Don't miss out on this home nestled on a beautifully landscaped private cul-de-sac lot just minutes to bustling retail and restaurant amenities and an easy bike ride to campus! View More