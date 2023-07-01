Welcome to this beautiful custom home, where every detail was exceptionally thought out to make your dream home. Walk into the striking living room lit up with tons of natural light, vaulted ceilings, accented with wood beams, and an eye-catching immaculate center piece of a stone fireplace. As you navigate around the gorgeous granite island you will notice that storage is not lacking and an adjacent wet bar equipped with a wine fridge and ice maker is ideal for all your entertaining needs. A powder bathroom is situated off the kitchen as you head towards the mud area and garage. Off the main living area there are two ample sized suites with jack and jill style en suites, including their own vanities and shared bath. On the opposite side of the main living area, make your way to the large primary suite and en suite. Designed with two separate walk-in closets, a large soaker tub, and even more private storage. No need to exit the primary bedroom to access the laundry as it directly connects to the large main closet. As you head upstairs, you are greeted with a large bonus space, guest bedroom and private bathroom. Outside you can cozy up next to a beautiful fireplace or sit around a firepit decorated with string lights to give your backyard the ambiance you have been looking for. Other Amenities include: excessive storage, 8 foot doors throughout the house, wired for security cameras, 8 foot fence recently installed for added privacy.