4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $575,000

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING! The wait has been worth it! Come take a look at this beautiful and wonderfully maintained custom-built, one owner home in south College Station on 2.85 acres in Nantucket! As you drive up to this wonderful family home, you will love the front porch which wraps around with over 90 linear feet. This tri-split house plan has four bedrooms (one with a hidden closet), three baths (one is a jack and jill bath), living room, sitting area, and a family room with a propane/wood-burning fireplace with a stone facade and cedar mantle. One side of the home is set up nicely for an in-law wing or for your family and guests when they come to visit. There is a bedroom, full bath, and living room with a door out to the patio area. The kitchen is a chef's dream! Custom built wood cabinets, stainless appliances, island with shelving on one side, and a curved granite eating bar. There is a pass-through to the secondary living room with louvered doors. The sitting area could easily be used as a second dining room. You will love the tall ceilings and wood flooring in all of the main living areas. The utility room has a large utility sink. Tankless water heater! Grab your sweet tea or coffee and enjoy some fresh country air under the large covered back patio overlooking the acreage. There are 16 live oak trees that were planted on this property and easy care landscaping! All this and so very close to everything new in south College Station! Hurry home!