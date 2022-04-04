Fabulous home in the sought after Pebble Creek Neighborhood situated in a culdesac on a large beautiful lot. Featuring a split floor plan with 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, with 2 large living area, a gorgeous formal dining room and breakfast nook right off the kitchen, this single-story home has plenty of room for everyone! Enjoy entertaining with the beautiful kitchen upgraded with granite countertops, stainless appliances, double ovens, and a large eating bar. Lovely wood floors in the common areas, beautiful tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms, this home is beautiful. When sitting in the family room, you'll love looking through the wall of windows looking out to your private backyard that currently backs up to the entrance of Lick Creek Park. Make your appointments today to view this beautiful home. OPEN HOUSE Saturday 4/2 & Sunday 4/3 from 1pm-4pm.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $575,000
