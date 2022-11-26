This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom custom Magruder Home with an office/bonus room is located in the new Waterford Heights community with a location close to Texas A & M University, shopping, and healthcare! With a unique open concept floorplan offering a central living room that opens to the custom-designed kitchen and dining room in the rear of the home, granite or quartz counters throughout, and a split bedroom plan offering space for everyone, this home combines beauty and functionality with ease. Relax or entertain on the covered outdoor patio and enjoy the private backyard. Of course, this new construction home has what you have come to expect from a Magruder Home, with beautiful millwork, a multitude of custom features, quality finish-out, and the integrity and reputation to back their work.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $575,000
