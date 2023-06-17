Welcome to this wonderful custom home, in immaculate condition, in Waterford Heights! Located close to Baylor Scott & White, coffee shops, grocery stores and restaurants, this property offers all the amenities living so close to town brings, yet has the feel of your slice of heaven. This inviting space and open floor plan with plenty of natural light is wonderful for precious family time or entertaining. The large screened-in back porch is a great spot to relax and enjoy the beautiful sunsets and is an ideal spot for cooking dinner on the built-in patio grill. The luxurious designer kitchen will make any chef feel right at home. The primary bathroom/closet connects directly to the laundry room for added convenience. The home is complete with four full bathrooms throughout, plus a half-bath located off the mud area! Another great feature - there's no house behind the back fence - just an amazing backyard that's ready to be enjoyed and big enough to add your own pool! Don't wait...schedule a tour today and make this beautiful house your new dream home!