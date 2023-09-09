One of our most popular floor plans, The Caroline features plenty of space for get-togethers as a family, or extended family. Preparing meals in the kitchen can be a family affair, and the open layout to the family room and dining room keeps conversation and laughter flowing. Continue the fun on the large covered patio. The owner's suite is truly a hideaway, generously sized with a walk-in closet to die for. Better yet, it offers direct access to the laundry room! Large secondary bedrooms make for comfortable living. Notes: Please note the photos included above are from a previously built home, and not representative on the design selections made for this home. Please reach out to a sales professional listed in the private remarks to see selections for the interior of this home.