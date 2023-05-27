Well-appointed craftsman mixed with a little modern 4/4.5 with bonus room was built by high end builder, Crowley Custom Homes. House has an amazing location close to campus and on the bus route. Built in 2017 and continuously leased since. Current lease of $3200/month goes through July 31, 2024. House features vinyl plank flooring throughout with a large kitchen island and granite throughout. Large bedrooms and closets with an upstairs bonus room featuring a bar with wine storage and space for a mini fridge. Fenced backyard and covered rear porch adds to the cozy backyard. All appliances convey including washer/dryer. Lease at $3000/month through July 2023 and renewal and $3200/month through July 2024. Listing Agent is a partner in the partnership that owns the property.