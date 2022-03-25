4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $569,900

Immaculately maintained and updated, this home offers a fantastic light & bright floorplan! The raised ceilings & extensive windows provide lots of natural light welcoming you into a home that is great for entertaining & everyday living. The split bedroom plan offers four spacious bedrooms, three full baths, two living areas, two dining areas & a fantastic island kitchen. Beautiful wood floors are throughout the living areas & bedrooms, tile in the kitchen & bathrooms - no carpet! The family room offers a wall of windows that overlook the covered patio and built-ins on either side of the gas fireplace. The island kitchen offers a large pantry and stainless steel appliances including double ovens, a gas cooktop, vent hood, dishwasher, garbage disposal and refrigerator. The kitchen is open to the second living area which also offers a built-in entertainment center. The spacious primary bedroom opens into the en-suite bath with granite counters, tile shower, jet tub & a huge walk-in closet. One of the secondary bedrooms offers its own full bathroom making it perfect as a guest suite and the other two bedrooms have large closets and access to a full bath. The in-house laundry room offers ample storage and a utility sink. A large covered patio opens onto an extended patio that over looks a huge fully fence back yard - ample space for a swimming pool. Recent updates include: new roof in 2020, new 5-ton high efficiency HVAC system in 2020, two new 50 gallon water heaters in 2017.