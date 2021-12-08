This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3-1/2 bath home is situated on a corner lot in the Emerald Forest subdivision. From the stately entry, you will be impressed by the size and scale of this updated home. On entering the double front doors, the soaring masonry wall serves as a backdrop to the impressive stairway. The living room features a brick fireplace with hearth and built-in cabinet, accessing kitchen, newly refinished patio and spacious back yard. Owner’s retreat is well laid out with an impressive ensuite, dual vanities, recessed lighting, ample storage, and updated shower. A secondary downstairs bedroom, with ensuite, perfect for a nursery, study, etc. Right off the entry, is a tranquil space utilized as a reading room with kitchen access. Kitchen boasts granite counters, island with pendant lighting, double ovens, amazing storage, eat-in bar, and large dining area. Adjacent to kitchen is a game room with a wall of windows allowing an abundance of natural light. The remodeled laundry room features new cabinetry and folding table. Upstairs features a large loft area, with built-in cabinets, ideal for both a study or entertainment area. Both bedrooms are extra large, with walk-in closets, and access the bath with dual sinks and subway tile surround. Down the hall is a flex area used as an impressive home office. It is hard to overstate the size and versatility of this property. This home is a must see for the buyer who wants more space with great curb appeal. Call today!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $569,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Caldwell High School basketball coach was killed in an accident involving an 18-wheeler at the intersection of Texas 21 and OSR in Bryan on …
Two people were in the Brazos County Jail on Wednesday, accused of selling drugs after a search warrant was served on a College Station hotel …
The Franklin football team features several sets of brothers on its roster, but one pair operates like the battery for the Lions.
Marine Corps veteran David Dean on Friday led volunteers consisting of fellow Marines, Aggies and Corps of Cadets Squadron 1 members, in a fou…
PONTIAC, Mich. — Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald revealed Friday that the parents of the suspected Oxford High School shooter were aw…
A 41-year-old Bryan man remained in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday after being accused of assaulting another man outside a Bryan store.
WACO — As the College Station offense set up for first-and-goal at Denton Ryan’s 4-yard line, everyone inside Baylor’s McLane Stadium knew who…
A correctional officer for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s Hamilton Unit has been charged with taking pills into the Bryan prison.
A Bryan woman was in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday after being accused of driving while intoxicated for the third time.
The last time Texas A&M and Wake Forest met on the football field, Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher’s overall demeanor was much steadier than…