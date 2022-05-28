The family room is the heart of the home with the Taylor floor plan. Family fun flows easily to the large covered patio, which is located between the owner's suite and the breakfast area. Entertain your guests in the spacious wet bar area. This home boasts an open concept floor plan with natural light flowing through the secondary bedrooms and study. The following options are included in this home: Optional Kitchen, corner fireplace, bath 3, study, wet bar and optional windows in the breakfast area.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $560,900
