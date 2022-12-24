4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $560,220

Reece Homes brings the new "Emily" plan to Mission Ranch! Grand entry opens to homes vaulted living and kitchen areas. Split bedroom floorplan showcases two bedrooms and a full bath tucked towards the front of the house, with a fourth additional bedroom off an L-shaped hallway. Living room is open and bright, with hardwood floors expanding towards a wall of windows looking out onto the back patio! Spacious kitchen beautifully showcases quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, and stainless-steel appliances! The dining nook gives this open floorplan definition, adjacent to the kitchen for easy access! Primary bedroom showcases a tray ceiling, with En-Suite boasting split double vanities, walk-in shower, garden tub, stall toilet, and a generous walk-in closet passing through to homes laundry room. Reece homes signature mudroom is functional and convenient, with ample space to stow last minute necessities! Oversized garage space extends to provide additional storage or a hobby area! Step out onto the vaulted back patio, the perfect place to host outdoor activities!