Reece Homes two story "Caroline" plan comes to Mission Ranch! Homes main entryway leads to study, front bedroom, and full bath. Open living and dining areas look over home's backyard and covered patio. Kitchen features custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a large eat in island overlooking homes vaulted living area. Master bedroom features a tray ceiling, L-shaped double vanities, separate tub and shower, closeted toilet, and spacious walk-in closet with access to home's laundry room. Reece Homes signature mudroom opens to home's pantry, laundry room, and garage! Upstairs flex space opens to two bedrooms, and full bathroom. Covered back patio provides the perfect entertaining space for all outdoor activities! Homes design features include Vaulted ceiling, Wood Burning Fireplace w/ Gas Starter, Quartz and Granite Countertops, Wood Look Tile Flooring, Stainless steel Appliances.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $558,934
