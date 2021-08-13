4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $558,500

This lovely 2-story custom designed Magruder home set in desirable Mission Ranch features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with both an office and 2nd floor bonus room. The large open concept living room, dining room and gourmet kitchen provide both functional space and room to entertain, with pre-wiring for surround sound, large island, and stainless steel appliances. The many amenities in this beautiful home include raised ceilings with crown molding, granite and quartz countertops, a two-way split floor plan, a large utility room with counter space, and a spacious covered patio. Upstairs, the bonus room would make a great game room, classroom, or even a media room! Of course, this home has what you have come to expect from a Magruder Home: stunning elevation, beautiful millwork, custom-designed kitchen, quality finish-out, and the integrity and reputation to back their work.