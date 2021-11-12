When Magruder Homes designed this gorgeous two story home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and a game room, they had a certain future homeowner in mind...someone who will appreciate a functional floor plan and also loves a home with beautiful curb appeal! The large, open-concept living area overlooks the covered outdoor entertainment space and offers a split bedroom floor plan with a private primary suite, 2 guest bedrooms that share a full bathroom, an additional guest bedroom with en suite bath, and even a guest friendly powder room. A 2nd floor game room provides a perfect place to play or enjoy media time with loved ones. Of course, this home has what you have come to expect from a Magruder Home: stunning elevation, beautiful millwork, custom-designed kitchen, quality finish-out, and the integrity and reputation to back their work.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $557,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Braden Meador had said there was one cardinal rule for his sister, Morgan, when she was considering getting engaged earlier this year: don’t h…
Ron Crozier has been officiating football games for 28 years and has seen a number of people get run over by players on the sidelines, includi…
Three people were arrested on drug charges this week after law enforcement officials served a search warrant at a Cooner Street residence in C…
HOUSTON — Bharti Shahani was a daughter of Houston, a dutiful, first-generation Indian American — an A and B student in computer engineering a…
A Bryan woman was in the Brazos County Jail on Monday after being accused of intentionally crashing her car into her boyfriend's vehicle durin…
A Bryan man who had been released on bail from the Brazos County Jail last week for drug charges was back in jail on Sunday after authorities …
A College Station teen has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after pointing a rifle at his girlfriend, authorities said.
When it comes to No. 13 Texas A&M knocking off a football program from the state of Alabama, the football gods have required a sacrifice i…
OFFENSE: C
A casual come-and-go reception is set for 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday for former Brazos County Tax Assessor-Collector Gerald “Buddy” Winn, who…