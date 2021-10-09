When Magruder Homes designed this gorgeous home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and a gameroom, they had a certain future homeowner in mind...someone who will appreciate a functional floor plan and also loves a home with beautiful curb appeal! The large, open-concept living area overlooks the covered outdoor entertainment space and offers a split bedroom floor plan with a private primary suite, 2 guest bedrooms that share a full bathroom, an additional guest bedroom with en suite bath, and even a guest friendly powder room. A second living area/game room provides a perfect place to play or enjoy media time with loved ones. Of course, this home has what you have come to expect from a Magruder Home: stunning elevation, beautiful millwork, custom-designed kitchen, quality finish-out, and the integrity and reputation to back their work.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $557,000
